KOA donates more than $900K to Care Camps

This year, Kampgrounds of America Inc. and its franchisees will contribute more than $900,000 to Care Camps, the children’s camping non-profit that helps send kids with cancer to special oncology camps. This includes an additional $100,000 donation that KOA recently announced on top of the traditional sources of financial support for the organization.

KOA donates a dollar of every sale of their Value Kard Rewards loyalty program to Care Camps and offers a promotional camping weekend in May that provides funds to the organization. Additionally, funds are raised year-round at KOA’s 526 company owned and franchised campgrounds across the U.S. and Canada.

Because of COVID restrictions, three of Care Camps biggest fundraisers were canceled this year. The restrictions also limited local campground fundraisers. Additionally, corporate and private donations slowed substantially. As a result, Care Camps faces a massive budget deficit for their camps.

When Toby O’Rourke, president and CEO of KOA, learned of the financial challenges that COVID restrictions had posed for Care Camps, she garnered support from KOA ownership to make the additional $100,000 donation to help Care Camps, according to an email from KOA.

Care Camps was founded 36 years ago by KOA campground owners and is the primary charity for the organization. Care Camps has helped children with cancer experience the hope and healing that comes from spending time in the outdoors through special oncology camps.

