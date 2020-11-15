Kochel wins MT Statehood Centennial Bell Award

Abbey Kochel, a seventh-grade teacher at Castle Rock Middle School, is the winner of the 31st Montana Statehood Centennial Bell Award honoring the Montana History Teacher of the Year for 2019-2020.

Kochel has taught social studies courses to seventh- and eighth-grade students for the past ﬁve years using the Montana History curriculum she helped to develop.

Kochel, a Billings native, graduated from Senior High in 2000. She earned an associate’s degree at Dawson Community College in Glendive and completed her undergraduate degree in elementary education at Valley City State University in North Dakota. While teaching, she also earned a master’s degree in curriculum instruction and assessment from Walden University in Minneapolis.

Kochel will receive $4,000 from award sponsors. The money may be used on class materials, ﬁeld trips, guest speakers and anything else that will enhance her teaching of Montana history. She will receive an additional cash prize donation from Helena’s 1889 Coﬀeehouse based on money raised from the sale of smoothies in the month of October.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0