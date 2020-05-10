Kosine joins Stahly Engineering & Associates

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Chris Kosine, PLS, recently joined Stahly Engineering & Associates as a professional land surveyor.

Kosine has AAS degrees in surveying and drafting from Sheridan College as well as a Survey Certificate of Completion from the University of Wyoming.

He is a senior-level surveyor who has been responsible for managing survey crews, performing topographic surveys and construction survey tasks, utilizing drones to collect photogrammetric data, and creating certified corner records and subdivision plats.

Kosine's office at 2223 Montana Avenue, Suite 201.

Founded in 1970, Stahly Engineering & Associates is a multi-disciplinary engineering and surveying firm with offices in Billings, Helena and Bozeman.

