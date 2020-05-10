Kosine joins Stahly Engineering & Associates

Kosine joins Stahly Engineering & Associates

{{featured_button_text}}

Chris Kosine, PLS, recently joined Stahly Engineering & Associates as a professional land surveyor.

Kosine has AAS degrees in surveying and drafting from Sheridan College as well as a Survey Certificate of Completion from the University of Wyoming.

He is a senior-level surveyor who has been responsible for managing survey crews, performing topographic surveys and construction survey tasks, utilizing drones to collect photogrammetric data, and creating certified corner records and subdivision plats.

Kosine’s office at 2223 Montana Avenue, Suite 201.

Founded in 1970, Stahly Engineering & Associates is a multi-disciplinary engineering and surveying firm with offices in Billings, Helena and Bozeman.

Chris Kosine

KOSINE
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News