Steve Kramarich, general manager at the Olive Garden, recently achieved Diamond Club status, the top honor at the restaurant's parent company, Darden Restaurants. He was recognized for his commitment to delivering guest experiences at the highest level, while making a difference in the lives of guests and team members, as well as in his community.
Kramarich joins an elite group of 43 general managers selected from the more than 850 Olive Garden restaurants in North America this year.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
In a press release from the company, Kramarich attributed his professional success to his managers and team members.
Olive Garden is located at 2201 Grant Road.