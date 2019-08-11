Troy G. Krieger, MS, MLS (ASCP) CMSCYMCM, QLSCM, CLS(MT), of Billings is among 40 high-achieving pathologists, pathology residents, and medical laboratory professionals younger than 40 who were recently named to the prestigious 2019 ASCP 40 Under Forty list.
The American Society for Clinical Pathology’s 40 Under Forty program spotlights 40 highly accomplished pathologists, pathology residents and laboratory professionals younger than 40 who have already made significant contributions to the profession and stand out as leaders who will help shape the future of pathology and laboratory medicine on behalf of patients.
A medical laboratory scientist with a specialist in cytometry credential, Krieger has a qualification in laboratory safety and is licensed in Montana as a clinical laboratory scientist. He works as a medical laboratory scientist performing clinical flow cytometry at Yellowstone Pathology Institute Inc. He is one of three ASCP-certified medical laboratory scientists in Montana who perform flow cytometry, and is the first in the state to obtain the qualification in cytometry (now the specialist in cytometry).
He received a bachelor’s degrees in biology with a medical laboratory science option from Montana State University Billings College of Arts & Sciences. He also received his clinical laboratory science certificate from the National Accrediting Agency for Clinical Laboratory Science and master’s degree in medical laboratory science from the University of North Dakota School of Medicine & Health Sciences and School of Graduate Studies where he received the ASCP National Student Honor Award.
Krieger serves on the Montana State Board of Clinical Laboratory Science Practitioners and on ASCP’s Council of Laboratory Professionals as the Northwest Regional Representative. He is a new member of the Lab Medicine Lablogatory team.
For more information about the ASCP 40 Under Forty program, go to, ascp.org/40UnderForty.