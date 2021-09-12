Kris Carpenter receives Billings Chamber Legacy Award

The Billings Chamber of Commerce announced Kris Carpenter, owner of Sanctuary Spa & Salon and The Joy of Living, is the 2021 Legacy Award honoree. A successful entrepreneur, mentor and business leader for over 20 years in Billings, Carpenter will be honored during the 2021 Billings Chamber Annual Meeting presented by PayneWest Insurance on Sept. 16, 2021, at ZooMontana.

Carpenter was born and raised in Billings. She opened Sanctuary Spa and Salon in 1998, celebrating its 23rd anniversary this year. In 2010 she opened a women’s gift boutique, The Joy of Living. Both businesses have seen great success and longevity because of the commitment to Carpenter’s personal and professional mission to “take care of women.” In 2019, Carpenter opened Black Dog Coffee House with her son and daughter-in-law, Rob and Mariah Carpenter, who have since taken over the business and opened an additional Black Dog Coffee House location this year.

Carpenter is a champion for the Billings community, having served on several organizational boards including: past chairwoman of the Billings Chamber of Commerce, board president of the Yellowstone Art Museum, and past board member for Planned Parenthood and the YWCA. She is a graduate of Leadership Montana Class of 2018 and Leadership Montana Master Class of 2020.