 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Billings Gazette is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by TDS Fiber

Kristie Asay joins Yellowstone Boys & Girls Clubs

  • 0
Kristie Asay

Kristie Asay

Kristie Asay has joined the Boys & Girls Clubs of Yellowstone County in the role of Vice President Donor Engagement. Her responsibilities include advancing philanthropic support for the programs benefitting over 400 club members within our community, in addition to promoting the benefits of planned giving to the Boys & Girls Clubs Endowment Foundation. Kristie was the Executive Director of RiverStone Health Foundation for 10 years, leading efforts to build the RiverStone Health Clinic in the Ballard Center. Since 2016 she has held accreditation as a Certified Fund Raising Executive (CFRE), one of 35 individuals in Montana.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Amazon and Rite Aid Limit Emergency Contraception Purchases

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News