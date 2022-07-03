Kristie Asay joins Yellowstone Boys & Girls Clubs

Kristie Asay has joined the Boys & Girls Clubs of Yellowstone County in the role of Vice President Donor Engagement. Her responsibilities include advancing philanthropic support for the programs benefitting over 400 club members within our community, in addition to promoting the benefits of planned giving to the Boys & Girls Clubs Endowment Foundation. Kristie was the Executive Director of RiverStone Health Foundation for 10 years, leading efforts to build the RiverStone Health Clinic in the Ballard Center. Since 2016 she has held accreditation as a Certified Fund Raising Executive (CFRE), one of 35 individuals in Montana.