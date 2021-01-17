Kuzma, Van Atta, and Wade named to RBC Wealth Management's Director's Council

Roni Kuzma, Larry Van Atta, and Anne-Marie Wade, Financial Advisers in RBC Wealth Management’s Billings’ office, recently were named to RBC Wealth Management’s Director’s Council.

The Director’s Council award annually recognizes employees for outstanding performance and professional growth, and demonstrating leadership in client service.

Financial advisers assist individual and corporate clients in selecting appropriate investments including stocks, taxable and tax-exempt bonds, options and mutual funds. They also assist clients with retirement plans and money management programs.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0