Kyle Schlichenmayer earns CCIM designation

Kyle Schlichenmayer of Coldwell Banker Commercial Real Estate earns CCIM designation. CCIM stands for Certified Commercial Investment Member. For more than 50 years, the CCIM designation remains the gold standard for commercial real estate professionals, including appraisers, asset managers, brokers, developers, investors, lenders, and other allied professionals. CCIMs complete a rigorous program of advanced coursework and training in financial and market analysis, and demonstrate extensive experience in the commercial real estate industry. Less than 10% of commercial real estate professionals are CCIMs.

Kyle Schlichenmayer of Coldwell Banker Commercial Real Estate earns CCIM designation in Oct. 2021.
