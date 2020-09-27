 Skip to main content
LaFontaine joins Eide Bailly

Jordan LaFontaine joined the Eide Bailly Billings office in August as a tax associate.

LaFontaine graduated from Rocky Mountain College in May with a bachelor’s degree in business management and a master’s degree in accountancy. While at RMC, LaFontaine was awarded the Dean’s Cup, given to graduating male and female seniors with the highest cumulative GPA.

Eide Bailly is a Top 25 business advising and CPA firm with more than 40 locations in the U.S. and Mumbai and provides business and accounting solutions.

