Strategic Retirement Plans, a holistic financial planning firm in Billings and Gillette, WY announced that Gabe Lapito has been named to Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors for 2022. This is the sixth consecutive year to receive this honor.

“What an honor to receive this award for six years. I’m so proud of our team, thankful for our clients and grateful for the privilege to continue to serve our communities with excellence,” said Lapito, owner and recipient of the award.