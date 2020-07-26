Lapito named to Forbes’ Best-In-State Next-Gen Wealth Advisors

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Gabe Lapito, MBA, CPA/PFS, CFP, AIF, owner/financial adviser at Strategic Retirement Plans, has been named to Forbes’ Best-In-State Next-Gen Wealth Advisors for 2020 for the fourth consecutive year. The list is published on forbes.com.

The ranking reflects the country’s top next-gen advisers who represent the future of the wealth management industry.

In Billings, SRP is located at 12 Avanta Way, Suite 1.

For more information, go to srpretirement.com.

