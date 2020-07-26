Lapito named to Forbes’ Best-In-State Next-Gen Wealth Advisors

Gabe Lapito, MBA, CPA/PFS, CFP, AIF, owner/financial adviser at Strategic Retirement Plans, has been named to Forbes’ Best-In-State Next-Gen Wealth Advisors for 2020 for the fourth consecutive year. The list is published on forbes.com.
The ranking reflects the country’s top next-gen advisers who represent the future of the wealth management industry.
In Billings, SRP is located at 12 Avanta Way, Suite 1.
For more information, go to srpretirement.com.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.