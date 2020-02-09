Lapito named to Forbes’ Best-in-State Wealth Advisors list for fourth time

Gabe E. Lapito, MBA, CPA/PFS, CFP, AIF, owner/financial adviser at Strategic Retirement Plans, has been named to Forbes’ Best-in-State Wealth Advisers list for 2020. This marks Lapito’s fourth consecutive year to be recognized. The list was published at forbes.com, and a condensed listing will be available in the February issue of the magazine.

Lapito joined the Strategic Retirement Plans team in March 2007 after working with an international auditing and accounting firm. He purchased the company in July 2013 and continues to offer holistic financial planning to help create streams of income in retirement.

The 2020 ranking of the Forbes’ Best-in-State Wealth Advisers list was developed by SHOOK Research and is based on in-person and telephone due-diligence meetings to evaluate each adviser qualitatively and on a ranking algorithm that includes client retention, industry experience, review of compliance records, firm nominations and quantitative criteria (including assets under management and revenue generated for their firms). Overall, 32,000 advisers were considered, and 4,000.

