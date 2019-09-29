Gabe E. Lapito, MBA, CPA/PFS, CFP, AIF, owner/financial adviser at Strategic Retirement Plans, a wealth management firm, was been named to the Forbes Best-in-State Next-Gen Wealth Advisors list for 2019 as one of the country’s top advisers representing the future of the wealth management industry. This is Lapito's third consecutive year to be named to the Next-Gen list published on forbes.com.
Lapito joined the Strategic Retirement Plans in March 2007 after working with an international auditing and account firm. He purchased the company in July 2013 and continues to offer holistic financial planning for income in retirement.