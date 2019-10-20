Lauren LaRance was admitted to the Montana State Bar and has joined the law firm LaRance & Syth P.C.
LaRance earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Montana State University and her law degree from the University of Montana School of Law.
While in law school, LaRance interned for the Honorable Brian Morris, worked at ASUM Legal Services, and worked at the Veteran’s Advocacy Clinic. She was also a member of the National Moot Court team.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
LaRance’s practice will focus on family law and criminal law.
LaRance & Syth P.C. is located at 303 N. Broadway, Suite 600, and may be reached by calling 254-9663.