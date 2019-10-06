Tom Largess recently joined A&E as a senior graphic designer.
A graduate of the Platt School of Graphic Design, Largess also holds a degree in graphic design from Oklahoma State University. He has decades of design experience in branding, trade show design, and environmental graphics, in addition to account management, art direction, and vendor coordination.
A&E is a design firm with offices in Billings, Bozeman, Missoula, Kalispell, and Seattle.