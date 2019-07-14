Robert Larson, DC, Certified Chiropractic Spinal Trauma, recently attended the Academy of Chiropractic, Post Doctoral Division of the webinar course "Evidence Based Documentation following CPT and ICD-10 Coding Protocols, Introducing the Doctor of Chiropractic to complex spinal disorders with an emphasis on the diagnoses, documentation and interprofessional management of the patient."
Larson’s office is at 2110 Overland Ave., Suite 103. He may also be reached by calling 655-0101, and online at drrobertlarson.com.