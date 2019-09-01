Robert Larson, DC, Chiropractor of 2110 Overland Ave., Suite 103, recently attended post doctoral division in Nerve Conduction Studies in planning nerve conduction velocity (NCV) and electomyography (EMG) of the upper and lower extremities for motor and sensory deficit.
Larson also attended post doctoral division in electomyography (EMG), nerve conduction velocity (EMG/NCV) diagnosis and interpretation — evaluation of loss of strength and numbness in an extremity.
Larson may be reached by calling 655-0101, and online at drrobertlarson.com.