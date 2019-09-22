Adult Resource Alliance of Yellowstone County recently selected Michael Larson as its new executive director.
Larson previously served as the regional supervisor for Adult Protective Services of the Montana Department of Health and Human Services Senior and Long-Term Care division. He also has significant nonprofit administrative management experience, having served in executive positions at Yellowstone Boys and Girls Ranch and Billings YMCA. He graduated University of Montana with a degree in psychology.
Larson also serves on the Billings Zoning Commission, after having served two terms on Billings City Council.