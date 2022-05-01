Laurel company is named Montana Exporter of the Year

The Montana District Export Council (DEC) announced today it is awarding the 2021 Montana Exporter of the Year award to Wood’s Powr-Grip of Laurel. This is the 25th anniversary of the DEC and the award.

Governor Greg Gianforte is scheduled to present the award to Wood’s Powr-Grip on May 4 at the Montana World Trade Center’s International Trade & Investment Day in Missoula. A second celebration is planned for May 26 at Wood’s Powr-Grip in Laurel.

“The Montana District Export Council is pleased to present this year’s Exporter of the Year Award to Woods Powr-Grip,” said DEC Chair Dianna Kegel. “Very few Montana companies have made more of an impact in our state than Woods Powr-Grip. Born in 1963 in a tiny space in Wolf Point, this family-owned company’s products have been used in virtually every major metropolitan city in the world.”

Wood’s Powr-Grip sells vacuum hand cups and vacuum lifters for material handling. The company has maintained more than 135 employees since 2019, even during the COVID-19 pandemic and supply chain shortages. Its exports topped $5.4 million in 2021. Most of its product value (95%) is added in Montana; its export growth over the past several years has primarily been through exports to the UK, Canada, Germany, France, Finland, Australia, Japan, Brazil, India, Sweden, and Denmark.

“As a member of the Montana District Export Council for nearly four years, I have come to realize how high the caliber of manufacturing is in our state,” said Barry Woods, Vice-President of Marketing for Wood’s Powr-Grip. “The level of high-tech products and the innovation that clearly went into their development has been eye-opening. Knowing this makes receiving this recognition quite an honor.”

For more information about the Montana DEC Exporter of the Year award, click here.

