Leadership Montana announced the selection of 42 community, business, education, healthcare, nonprofit and government leaders from across the state for the Class of 2020. These influential community members make up the 16th class of the prestigious program.
Class of 2020 members from Billings are:
- Karen Baumgart (Big Sky Economic Development)
- Cinda Burd-Meineke (Western Native Voice)
- Jeff Kanning (Collaborative Design Architects)
- Martha Stahl (Planned Parenthood of Montana)
- Rep. Daniel Zolnikov (Montana House of Representatives)
Leadership Montana presents an annual seven-session program of leadership development, education about issues facing Montana today, and opportunities for networking and collaboration. This year’s class will begin in September 2019 at Big Sky for the Orientation and Retreat and conclude with graduation in Billings in April 2020. Other program sites will include Polson, Whitefish, Bozeman, Helena, Lewistown, Great Falls and Miles City.
For more information, including a complete list of those chosen for the Class of 2020, go to leadershipmontana.org.