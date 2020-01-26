Leah Johnson has joined Retirement Solutions as an associate with Anthony Miller, Adam Gross and Shelly Gams.
Johnson offers personalized financial strategies for individuals and small businesses. She holds Series 7 and 63 securities, and life and health insurance licensure in Montana.
Johnson earned a bachelor’s degree in finance from Montana State University. Prior to joining Retirement Solutions she worked for Costco.
Johnson may be reached by calling 294-7526 or emailing ljohnson@retire-solutions.com.
Retirement Solutions is at 178 S. 32nd St. W., Suite 1.