Leah Johnson has joined Retirement Solutions as an associate with Anthony Miller, Adam Gross and Shelly Gams.

Johnson offers personalized financial strategies for individuals and small businesses. She holds Series 7 and 63 securities, and life and health insurance licensure in Montana.

Johnson earned a bachelor’s degree in finance from Montana State University. Prior to joining Retirement Solutions she worked for Costco.

Johnson may be reached by calling 294-7526 or emailing ljohnson@retire-solutions.com.

Retirement Solutions is at 178 S. 32nd St. W., Suite 1.

