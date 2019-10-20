Norris Leone recently joined Sanderson Stewart as a project engineer in the Community Transportation Studio.
He earned a master’s degree in civil engineering with a transportation-focus from Montana State University in Bozeman. He is experienced in traffic signal design, street lighting design, pavement marking design, intersection safety analysis, transportation planning and travel demand forecasting, highway geometric design, public transit design and more. Leone’s experience also includes working as a traffic design engineer II & III at the South Dakota Department of Transportation in Pierre.
You have free articles remaining.
Sanderson Stewart, a local community design firm celebrating its 50th year, is at 1300 N. Transtech Way.