Leone to become registered Professional Engineer

Leone to become registered Professional Engineer

Norris Leone, of Sanderson Stewart in Billings has passed the Professional Engineering licensure exam to become a registered Professional Engineer. He has a M.S. in Civil Engineering from MSU Bozeman. Norris works in the firm’s Community Transportation Studio as a project engineer responsible for traffic signal and street lighting design.

