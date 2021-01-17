Norris Leone, of Sanderson Stewart in Billings has passed the Professional Engineering licensure exam to become a registered Professional Engineer. He has a M.S. in Civil Engineering from MSU Bozeman. Norris works in the firm’s Community Transportation Studio as a project engineer responsible for traffic signal and street lighting design.
Leone to become registered Professional Engineer
