Letter to the editor: Life is more important than reopening

We are all getting hurt by the COVID-19 — some more than others. I had so hoped that through all of this we would find new reasons for living kinder, more compassionate lives. When this is over I had hoped we would be a more loving, caring society. The millions of people doing great things for others has been a wonderful example of what we could become.

Now I have my doubts. People out protesting for reopening states, no matter how many may die as a result of doing this before it is safe. The virus resurging as a result, doesn’t seem to matter. I know businesses are hurting too. I know people are unemployed as a result of the virus. I know people can’t socialize as they would like. There will likely be businesses that will not survive. All of this is catastrophic! So are you ready to sacrifice your parents, your children, your siblings for the economy? Does it matter to you that your actions may cause death for others or yourself?