Letter to the editor: Trump has made it worse

Trump didn’t cause the COVID-19 pandemic. But he sure has made it worse in our country.

We had plenty of warning; plenty of time to put in place a mitigation strategy which would have saved thousands of lives and billions of dollars. After all, the U.S. is the world leader in medical and scientific innovation.

Instead, due to an epic failure of leadership, we squandered the time we had to prepare for the coming crisis. Our federal government is led by a pathological narcissist who cares more about his television ratings than the health and welfare of our citizens; a man who is incapable of purposely telling the truth; an unbelievable president.

Before the epidemic exploded in this country, Trump’s constant barrage of lies convinced many people that everything was going to be fine. That he had everything under control — those 15 cases in late February would soon go to zero. That anyone who needed a test could get a test. Lie after lie after lie. Until finally the window of opportunity closed for putting in place South Korea’s successful model of mitigation and now we’re stuck on the dismal path of Italy and Spain.