Letter to the editor: Vote yes on public safety

As your two city council representatives for Ward 1, we ask for your support in passing the upcoming public safety mill levy. We are grateful for the services police and fire provide to our Ward 1 residents and the city as a whole — investing in our city through this levy will allow Billings to maintain these valuable services. Please join us in voting yes for public safety on Sept. 15. Thank you.
Mike Yakawich
Kendra Shaw
Billings
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.