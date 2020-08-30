 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the editor: Vote yes on public safety

Letter to the editor: Vote yes on public safety

{{featured_button_text}}

As your two city council representatives for Ward 1, we ask for your support in passing the upcoming public safety mill levy. We are grateful for the services police and fire provide to our Ward 1 residents and the city as a whole — investing in our city through this levy will allow Billings to maintain these valuable services. Please join us in voting yes for public safety on Sept. 15. Thank you.

Mike Yakawich

Kendra Shaw

Billings

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News