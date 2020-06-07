Lewis named president and CEO of United Way of Yellowstone County board

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Kim Lewis, MBA, was named the new president and CEO of the United Way of Yellowstone County board of directors, effective July 6.

Lewis brings three decades of nonprofit experience and philanthropic leadership to the position. She was most recently program officer for Rocky Mountain Health Foundation in western Colorado. She received her master’s degree in business administration and bachelor’s degree in communications from Pepperdine University.

She has been involved in community and nonprofit development in the capacities of executive director, development and program officer, marketing and communications director, board member, volunteer, and consultant with organizations such as Girl Scouts, YMCA, Make-A-Wish, March of Dimes, and American Cancer Society. She also served as adjunct professor at Colorado Mesa University, teaching business communications classes.

Her volunteer experience includes leadership roles with Peak Grant Making, United Way of Mesa County Grant Allocation Committee, Rural Philanthropy Days, Junior League, and several community leadership programs. Lewis also served as president of Mesa County Women’s Network.

