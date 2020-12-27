Liberty named president of Billings Catholic Schools Foundation

Adam Liberty was recently named president of the Billings Catholic Schools Foundation. He will work with the board of directors to establish long-term goals, strategies, plans and policies and serve as a liaison between the BCSF, the Billings Catholic Schools and the community.

His responsibilities include fundraising, development and long-range financial stability for continued success and enrichment of the Billings Catholic Schools, along with strategic leadership for the foundation; forming, directing and implementing operational policies; and overseeing the administrative operations of BCSF.

Liberty brings more than 10 years experience to the position, which includes fundraising, donor relations, strategic planning, budgeting, grant writing and financial oversight. He most recently served as the vice president of development for the Montana State University Billings Foundation. His extensive background in fundraising and development will be an asset to BCSF and help continue their strategic vision and strategy.

Liberty earned his master’s degree in public administration from the University of Montana in Missoula in 2013, and a bachelor’s degree in philosophy and political science from Carroll College in Helena in 2010.

He is active in the community serving as president of the Billings Kiwanis Club, as well as a member of the Don Ryan Knights of Columbus Council, Billings West Rotary and March Against Drugs and Violence. He is a Trauma Informed care instructor and volunteer coach for Boulder Arrowhead Little League. He has also completed the Chamber’s Leadership Billings program and was recognized in The Billings Gazette’s 40 Under Forty in 2019.

