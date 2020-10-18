 Skip to main content
LIFTT elects board of directors

The board of directors of Living Independently for Today & Tomorrow (LIFTT) elected new officers during its annual meeting Oct. 13, 2020.

The officers elected by fellow directors are: Chair Andy Fox, Vice-Chair Sandra Meehan, Treasurer Paula McMahon, and Secretary Lee Hoblitzell.

The elected officers will serve a five-year term from Oct. 14, 2020 through Oct. 13, 2025.

Also serving on the board as directors are Chad Hooker, Dan MacDonald, Lavonne Miller-Kautzmann, Ian Elliot and Bob Maffit.

