Lindseth promoted to real estate lender at Stockman Bank

Kim Lindseth has been promoted to real estate lender at the Stockman Bank Billings Heights location. She will develop and service real estate loans and assist clients with their goal of becoming a homeowner or refinancing to consolidate debt, lower current monthly payments, or utilize their home as a tool for further investment in real estate.

Lindseth brings 15 years of banking and lending experience to the position. She had worked for Stockman Bank from 2008-2014 and recently moved back to Billings, where she was a rate lock analyst for the bank. She will be active in the community, participating in Stockman Bank related events.

Lindseth is located at 800 Main Street and may be reached at 406-655-2721.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0