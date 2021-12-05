Littlefield receives CHAMPS exceptional clinical leadership award

Dr. Megan Littlefield , chief medical officer for RiverStone Health, was recently recognized with the 2021 Exceptional Clinical Leadership Award by CHAMPS (Community Health Association of Mountain/Plains States).

Littlefield has championed patient access to care through a team-based approach. She has led regional trainings to share RiverStone Health’s innovative work to model, identify and proactively reach out to the most vulnerable patients and support them with team-based, integrated care.