Littlefield receives CHAMPS exceptional clinical leadership award

Dr. Megan Littlefield, chief medical officer for RiverStone Health, was recently recognized with the 2021 Exceptional Clinical Leadership Award by CHAMPS (Community Health Association of Mountain/Plains States).

Littlefield has championed patient access to care through a team-based approach. She has led regional trainings to share RiverStone Health’s innovative work to model, identify and proactively reach out to the most vulnerable patients and support them with team-based, integrated care.

Littlefield joined RiverStone Health in 2011, and is also a faculty member of the Montana Family Medicine Residency.

Dr. Megan Littlefield received the CHAMPS Exceptional Clinical Leadership Award on Nov. 22.

