 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Llewellyn promoted at Stockman Bank

Llewellyn promoted at Stockman Bank

Cortney Llewellyn has been promoted to the Billings Market Cash Management Officer at Stockman Bank. Her responsibilities include providing assistance to customers and continuing development of Stockman Bank’s eBiz/cash management online banking services, which are designed to assist businesses in managing their funds more effectively.

Llewellyn has been with Stockman Bank since 2014. She most recently served as an eBiz/cash management assistant for the Billings market. Her knowledge and experience will be an asset to Stockman Bank and help enhance their cash management services.

Llewellyn earned her bachelor's degree in psychology and business, from Montana State University-Billings in 2013. She is active in the community, participating 100 Strong, as well as Stockman Bank related events.

She is located at 2700 King Avenue West and may be reached at 655-3979.

Cortney Llewellyn

Cortney Llewellyn was promoted to Billings market cash management officer at Stockman Bank in Oct. 2021.

 Courtesy photo
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

G20 leaders endorse global minimum tax deal

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News