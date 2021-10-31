Llewellyn promoted at Stockman Bank

Cortney Llewellyn has been promoted to the Billings Market Cash Management Officer at Stockman Bank. Her responsibilities include providing assistance to customers and continuing development of Stockman Bank’s eBiz/cash management online banking services, which are designed to assist businesses in managing their funds more effectively.

Llewellyn has been with Stockman Bank since 2014. She most recently served as an eBiz/cash management assistant for the Billings market. Her knowledge and experience will be an asset to Stockman Bank and help enhance their cash management services.

Llewellyn earned her bachelor's degree in psychology and business, from Montana State University-Billings in 2013. She is active in the community, participating 100 Strong, as well as Stockman Bank related events.

She is located at 2700 King Avenue West and may be reached at 655-3979.

