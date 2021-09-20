 Skip to main content
Local achievers honored

SNHU dean's list announced

SNHU has announced that Harley Brown of Billings and Felicity Randol of Roundup has been named to its dean's list for summer 2021.

Students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 are named to the dean's List.

SNHU president's list announced

SNHU has announced that Kyann Sharp of Absarokee, Robert Seymour of Belfry, Amanda WilsonShelby Wilkerson, and Amy Myers of Billings has been named to its president's list for summer 2021.

Students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above are named to the president's list.

