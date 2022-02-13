 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Local achievers honored

  • 0

University of Jamestown dean's list announced

The University of Jamestown has announced the following students of Billings its dean's list for Fall 2021.

Camron Ketchum of Billings, MT

Carson Klompien of Billings, MT

Paige Maynard of Billings, MT

Adam Nedens of Billings, MT

Cade Torgerson of Billings, MT

Students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 for the semester are named to the dean's List.

George Fox University dean's list announced

Hannah Farrugia of Billings Named to Dean's List at George Fox University. Traditional undergraduate students must earn a 3.5 grade point average or above on 12 or more hours of graded work to earn a spot on the dean's list.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

A&E Design welcomes Gaffri

A&E Design welcomes Gaffri

A&E Design kicks off the new year with the addition of another interior designer to create impact on its crew. Billings local Katelyn Gaff…

Watch Now: Related Video

Credit card 'perks' that aren't actually perks

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News