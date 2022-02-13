Local achievers honored

University of Jamestown dean's list announced

The University of Jamestown has announced the following students of Billings its dean's list for Fall 2021.

Camron Ketchum of Billings, MT

Carson Klompien of Billings, MT

Paige Maynard of Billings, MT

Adam Nedens of Billings, MT

Cade Torgerson of Billings, MT

Students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 for the semester are named to the dean's List.

George Fox University dean's list announced

Hannah Farrugia of Billings Named to Dean's List at George Fox University. Traditional undergraduate students must earn a 3.5 grade point average or above on 12 or more hours of graded work to earn a spot on the dean's list.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0