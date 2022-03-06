Local achievers honored

Oregon State University

Stayce Mockel of Billings was named to OSU's 2021 Fall Dean's List.

Stayce is a 2021 graduate and valedictorian of Skyview High School. Her parents are Rudy and Jenny Mockel.

To earn the honor students at OSU must earn a 3.75 GPA or higher with 12 or more credits.

Rochester Institute of Technology

RIT announced the following students to their 2021 Fall Dean's List.

Michael Clark of Billings (59102), who is in the computer science program.

Christian Fink of Billings (59102), who is in the applied mathematics program.

Full-time degree-seeking undergraduate students are eligible for Dean's List if their term GPA is greater than or equal to 3.400; they do not have any grades of "Incomplete", "D" or "F"; and they have registered for, and completed, at least 12 credit hours.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0