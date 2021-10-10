 Skip to main content
Lone Peak Physical Therapy to open a second location in 2022

Jay Griffith of Lone Peak Physical Therapy clinic will be opening a second location on the West End in the spring of 2022.

Griffith started Lone Peak as the sole therapist and office manager. He started the clinic with zero patients and only himself to drive business, schedule appointments, follow up on insurance, etc. 

Since that time, Griffith has hired two patient coordinators and three additional therapists, including a new Women's Health PT, which is desperately needed in the community. 

Jay Griffith

Jay Griffith plans to open a second location for the Billings Lone Peak Physical Therapy in the spring of 2022.

 Photo courtesy of Beth Stephenson
