Longfellow recognized as Insurance Journal's Agent of the Year

Kristy Longfellow was recognized as one of Insurance Journal’s Agents of the Year. She currently serves as co-owner of Hobson Insurance in Hobson, Montana, and specializes in national program business for sporting goods, shoe retailers, archery shops and ranges, gun stores and ranges, durable medical equipment, clothing stores, and hardware and variety stores. Longfellow obtained her certified insurance counselor designation after obtaining her license. She is licensed in every state but Alaska and Hawaii.

Kristy Longfellow

Longfellow

She has served as president of the Montana Independent Insurance Agency Association, President of Montana Insurance Education Foundation and President of Montana Young Agents. She has also served on the local Chamber of Commerce and Wells Fargo Community Bank Board in Hobson.

View https://www.insurancejournal.com/agents-of-the-year/ for more information.

