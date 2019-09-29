Diane Lorenzen and K.C. Hill were recently elected to Bison Engineering’s board of directors.
Lorenzen is a professional engineer with 35 years consulting experience related to biomass energy projects, wood products manufacturing, and renewable natural gas production.
Hill is a certified public accountant with extensive experience implementing Employee Stock Ownership Plan programs for engineering firms. He is employed as a senior financial analyst at Morrison-Maierle Inc. in Helena.
Bison is Montana-based environmental engineering firm, established in 1980 to provide air quality consulting services for industrial and governmental clients. Bison specializes in air quality monitoring, industrial emissions testing, and environmental permitting. Bison has offices in Billings; Helena; Tucson, Arizona; and Portland, Oregon.