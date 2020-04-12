× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Bill Lucas recently joined Bank of the Rockies as vice president and strategic team leader.

Lucas is responsible for strategic leadership to help build on the bank’s sales and service culture to enhance bank growth. He will support executive management and lead bank initiatives focused on people, technology and vision.

Lucas joins Bank of the Rockies with 31 years banking experience with a regional bank. His most recent position was based in Billings where he served as Community Bank President and Team Manager-Business Banking.

Bank of the Rockies provides banking services, community reinvestment and employment opportunities throughout Meagher, Park, Fergus, Gallatin and Lewis and Clark counties

Lucas will continue to reside in Billings. For more information, go to bankoftherockies.com.

