{{featured_button_text}}

Dr. Maggie J. Luers recently joined Rehder Balance & Hearing Clinic.

Luers received her doctorate’s degree in audiology at Northern Illinois University. She then worked for 3-½ years for the Mayo Clinic Health System in southwest Wisconsin.

Luers's primary clinical interests in audiology include: diagnostic audiometric evaluation on patients of all ages, tinnitus evaluations, diagnostic vestibular evaluations, Auditory Brainstem Response testing, hearing instrument fitting and Baha fittings.

Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Log in Sign up

Luers attends continuing education seminars about the newest technology and innovations with hearing instruments.

Rehder Balance & Hearing Clinic is at 1101 N. 27th St., Suite E, and may also be reached by calling 245-6893 and online at rehderhearing.com.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0