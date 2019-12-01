Dr. Maggie J. Luers recently joined Rehder Balance & Hearing Clinic.
Luers received her doctorate’s degree in audiology at Northern Illinois University. She then worked for 3-½ years for the Mayo Clinic Health System in southwest Wisconsin.
Luers's primary clinical interests in audiology include: diagnostic audiometric evaluation on patients of all ages, tinnitus evaluations, diagnostic vestibular evaluations, Auditory Brainstem Response testing, hearing instrument fitting and Baha fittings.
Luers attends continuing education seminars about the newest technology and innovations with hearing instruments.
Rehder Balance & Hearing Clinic is at 1101 N. 27th St., Suite E, and may also be reached by calling 245-6893 and online at rehderhearing.com.