Lynnrich ranks in Qualified Remodeler's Top 500

Lynnrich Seamless Siding, Windows & Doors recently ranked number 208 in the Top 500 Remodelers of 2020 by Qualified Remodeler, a leading publication serving remodelers and home improvement companies in the U.S.

Since 1978, the QR Top 500 has tracked the industry’s largest and fastest growing companies. In 2020, the Top 500 represented $10 billion in remodeling sales volume on more than one million jobs.

Lynnrich was chosen for meeting a set of criteria including installed remodeling dollar volume, total years in business, industry association membership, industry certification, industry awards and community service.

Located at 510 Moore Lane, Lynnrich is a specialty remodeler that began in Billings in 1996. This year the company celebrates its 24th year serving Montana and Wyoming. Lynnrich is a family owned and family run company specializing in seamless steel siding, full frame window and door replacement, and seamless gutter systems.

For more information, go to lynnrich.com or call Lynnrich at 252-2020.

