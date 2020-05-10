MacDonald earns Legends of Possible, Leaders Council status

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Kimberly MacDonald, senior mortgage loan officer at US Bank Home Mortgage, recently achieved the Legends of Possible status for the sixth consecutive year.

Additionally, she achieved Leaders Council status for the third year. Leaders Council is the top 1% of all mortgage loan officers at US Bank Home Mortgage.

The recognition is based on the result of her top mortgage production and outstanding customer service for the year 2019.

MacDonald offers many loan products such as conventional, FHA, VA and construction.

She may be reached at 406-655-1699, emailing kimberly.macdonald@usbank.com, or at her office at 6 24th St. W.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0