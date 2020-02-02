Machado joins Glacier Bancorp

Ryan Machado has joined Glacier Bancorp Inc. as the commercial payments regional sales manager. He specializes in corporate card sales, implementation and servicing.

Machado has more than 16 years in the financial services industry and 12 years of credit card experience. He holds a bachelor’s degree in organizational communications and is a graduate of Montana State University Billings.

As part of the GBCI corporate team, Machado’s office is located in Western Security Bank, a division of Glacier Bank. He may be reached by calling 633-0652.

