Magnuson awarded at Montana Professional Photographer's Association Print Competition

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Ross Magnuson, photographer and owner of Treasure State Photography, had four photographic prints selected for exhibition at the annual Montana Professional Photographer's Association Print Competition. The judging, which is normally done in person, was done virtually this year by five judges in four different states on June 20.

Magnuson was awarded one of the Montana Top Master Photographers of the Year awards as the result of the competition. Magnuson received two first place awards, one in the Unclassified/ Illustrative Category and one in the Artist Category. He also received second place in the Commercial/Industrial and a 3rd Place in the Unclassified/Illustrative.

Magnuson is recognized as a Certified Professional Photographer, Master Photographer and Photographic Craftsman.

He may be reached by calling 406-855-1333 or online at treasurestatephotography.com.

The award-winning prints can be viewed online at treasurestatephotography.com/MPPA2020.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0