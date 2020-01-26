Ross Magnuson of Treasure State Photography has earned the Photographic Craftsman degree from the Professional Photographers of America, in recognition of his service to the photographic profession as an orator and mentor. The degree was presented to Magnuson PPA President Audrey Wancket, M.Photog.Cr., CPP, at the association’s annual convention, Imaging USA, held Jan. 19-21, in Nashville. Magnuson was one of only 59 recipients to earn the degree in 2020.
Magnuson also holds a master’s degree in photography and is a Certified Professional Photographer through PPA.
Magnus may be reached by calling 855-1333 or online at treasurestatephotography.com.