Magone joins Stockman Bank

Magone joins Stockman Bank

Michael Magone recently joined Stockman Bank as a technology administration and oversight officer. His responsibilities include technical risk management, vendor management and ATM network management.

Magone brings more than 25 years of systems and operation management experience to the position, including nine years in banking. He earned a bachelor’s degree in computer science from Montana State University and is a certified Information Security Manager.

Additionally, he is a member of the Billings West Rotary and past chair on MSU Billings Career Services Board.

Magone’s office is located at 402 N. Broadway. He may be reached by calling 406-655-2495.

