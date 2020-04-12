Manning earns Hermes Creative Awards

Zach Manning , communications specialist at SCL Health Montana, was recently recognized by Hermes Creative Awards with two gold awards and one platinum award. The Hermes Creative Awards is an international competition for creative professionals.

Manning graduated from Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania in May 2019 with a mass communications degree. Since joining SCL Health Montana in mid-July 2019, he has been instrumental in the unique storytelling that takes place for St. Vincent and Holy Rosary Healthcare. Over nine months, he has published nearly 150 stories internally and externally, is actively engaged in social media efforts, and has garnered strong relationships with local news media in south-central and Eastern Montana.