Manning earns Hermes Creative Awards

Zach Manning, communications specialist at SCL Health Montana, was recently recognized by Hermes Creative Awards with two gold awards and one platinum award. The Hermes Creative Awards is an international competition for creative professionals.
Manning graduated from Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania in May 2019 with a mass communications degree. Since joining SCL Health Montana in mid-July 2019, he has been instrumental in the unique storytelling that takes place for St. Vincent and Holy Rosary Healthcare. Over nine months, he has published nearly 150 stories internally and externally, is actively engaged in social media efforts, and has garnered strong relationships with local news media in south-central and Eastern Montana.
Manning’s Hermes Creative Awards include:
Award: Gold
- Category: Print Media, Writing, Brand Journalism.
- Story: “Then and Now: Holy Rosary Associates Reflects on 56 Years of Service.”
Award: Platinum
- Category: Public Relations/Communications, Media Relations, Newspaper Placement.
- Story: “St. Vincent Welcomes First Triplets of 2019.”
Award: Gold
- Category: Social Media, Facebook Engagement.
- Entry: Dec. 19, 2019, Santa Claus visits NICU and pediatric unit.
Entries receiving scores of 90-100 are platinum winners. Scores of 80-89 are gold winners, and 70-79 are honorable mention winners.
AMCP acted as a third-party evaluator of this creative work and is one of the largest and oldest in the world. The organization has judged over 200,000 entries since its formation in 1994.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.