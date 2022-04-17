 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Marc Dean awarded PADI Elite Instructor Award for fifth year in a row

Marc Dean, owner and scuba instructor at Family Fun Scuba & Snorkel in Billings, has for the fifth consecutive year been awarded the PADI Elite Instructor Award. Dean certified a minimum of 100 people in SCUBA.

Marc Dean

Dean
Scuba training

A sign in front of Family Fun Scuba and Snorkel on Grand Avenue announces their scuba training classes Wednesday, March 18, 2020.

