Marc Dean, owner and scuba instructor at Family Fun Scuba & Snorkel in Billings, has for the fifth consecutive year been awarded the PADI Elite Instructor Award. Dean certified a minimum of 100 people in SCUBA.
Marc Dean awarded PADI Elite Instructor Award for fifth year in a row
- Billings Gazette
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
A sign in front of Family Fun Scuba and Snorkel on Grand Avenue announces their scuba training classes Wednesday, March 18, 2020.
Chris Adams recently joined Family Fun Scuba & Snorkel as a PADI course director. As a platinum level PADI course director, Adams has logg…