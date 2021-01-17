Marten and Riha join Billings Clinic Foundation Board

Rudi Marten , owner of Clark Marten Photography, is called a master at marketing. Marten inspires and mentors new and aged photographers all over the nation. Even as a family, children, and senior photographer, he continues to grow the Marten’s studio with energy and new ideas. Marten and his family have been long time supporters of patient care at Billings Clinic through their philanthropy.

Dr. Gordon Riha, joined Billings Clinic as a general surgeon in 2014. He currently serves as the assistant medical director of trauma, working to provide the best possible care to patients. Riha was diagnosed with a growth hormone deficiency at a young age and was exposed to doctors early in life. The bedside manner of physicians who cared for him was inspirational, and by school age, he was determined to become a medical professional. Giving back and helping others in their time of need is very important to him.